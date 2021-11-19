Yuma police are investigating the attempted homicide of a 32-year-old man early Thursday morning.
Sgt. Lori Franklin said the incident happened at approximately 3:12 a.m. in the 100 block of South 17th Avenue.
Officers responded to the location in reference to a shots fired call, and when they arrived on scene they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim, whose name is not being released, was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center in serious condition.
Sgt. Franklin added that there is no suspect information at this time and the case remains under investigation.
Anyone with any information about this case is urged to please contact the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854.