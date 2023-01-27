Yuma police are looking for a suspect or suspects in connection to a fire that was started at a city facility earlier this week.

According to information provided by ofc. Christina Fernandez, at approximately 8:11 p.m. on Tuesday officers responded to the Aquatic Center, located at 4381 W. 18th St., in reference to a possible arson.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you