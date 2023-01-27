Yuma police are looking for a suspect or suspects in connection to a fire that was started at a city facility earlier this week.
According to information provided by ofc. Christina Fernandez, at approximately 8:11 p.m. on Tuesday officers responded to the Aquatic Center, located at 4381 W. 18th St., in reference to a possible arson.
The initial investigation revealed that an unknown suspect or suspects started a fire in the men’s restroom at the facility.
Firefighters from the Yuma Fire Department responded and were able to quickly extinguish the fire.
Damage, however, is estimated to be more than $10,000
There were no reported injuries.
Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 783-4421 or 78-CRIME at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.