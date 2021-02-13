Both of the fires at the Hobby Lobby on Thursday evening have been ruled as arson and the Yuma Police Department is investigating to identify the suspect or suspects who started them.
According to information provided by Public Safety Technician Ashley McCleney, at approximately 6:29 p.m. officers responded to the arts and craft store, which is at 1074 S. Castle Dome Ave., and when they arrived, firefighters from the Yuma Fire Department were already on scene.
Upon their arrival, Yuma firefighters found two fires burning, one inside the business and another behind the building.
Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish both of the fires, which limited the damage to the store. No other surrounding businesses were damaged.
The initial investigation revealed the fire appeared to be intentionally started. No arrests have been made yet.
This case is currently an active investigation.
The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
Remember, if your information leads to an arrest you may receive up to $1,000 cash reward.
