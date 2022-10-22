Yuma police are investigating an attempted homicide that happened early Friday morning.
At approximately 3:22 a.m. officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 3400 block of South 4th Avenue.
According to information released by Sgt. Lori Franklin, the initial investigation revealed that an occupied residence was struck by gunfire, but no injuries were reported.
The suspect had also fled the scene prior to any officer’s arrival, police said.
This case is still under investigation and the suspect or suspects are still being sought.
Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to call the Yuma Police Department at 928-783-4421 or 78-Crime at 928-782-7463 to remain anonymous.
Any information that leads to an arrest is worth up to a $1,000 cash reward.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.
