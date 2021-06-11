Yuma police responded to the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) Sunday morning to investigate an incident of animal cruelty.
Sgt. Lori Franklin said the initial investigation revealed that someone left four kittens in closed cardboard boxes outside, along a wall in the 4400 block of East 40th Street, which is just across the street from the shelter.
An adult female cat was also left in a zipped up suitcase. The boxes and suitcase were both left in direct sunlight.
Franklin said it is not known when the animals had been abandoned, but whoever did so could have taken them inside the shelter instead, but chose not to.
“If whoever did it wanted (the animals) to be found, they would have left them at the humane society,” Franklin said. “They also wouldn’t have put them in enclosed containers where they had no chance of escape.”
The four kittens were found to be suffering from heat illness while the adult female cat was dead.
The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call them at 928-783-4421 or 78-Crime at 928-782-7463 to remain anonymous.
If your information leads to an arrest, you may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.
In addition, the Humane Society of Yuma is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s).
