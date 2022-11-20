Yuma police are investigating a report of a possible child enticement.
The incident happened at approximately 3:09 p.m. on Thursday, with officers responding to the area of the 1700 block of 45th Avenue.
According to information provided by Ofc. Christina Fernandez, the investigation into the incident revealed that a 10-year-old boy was walking home when a white van stopped next to him and attempted to lure him into the van with candy and video games. The boy immediately fled the area and told family members when he got home.
The van is described as being newer and white in color with three occupants.
The driver was described as an older male while the front-seat passenger is said to have been a teenage Hispanic male wearing a long black sleeve shirt and short black hair.
It is unknown what the backseat passenger looked like.
Officers arrived at the scene shortly after, but were unable to locate the van or the suspects.
Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to call the YPD at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
