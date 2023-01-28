The Yuma Police Department is investigating an injury collision that happened Thursday and involved a vehicle possibly traveling in the wrong direction.

Sgt. Lori Franklin said the crash occurred at approximately 7:54 a.m. in the 3600 block of 32nd Street between a gray 2019 Nissan Frontier pickup truck and a gray 2017 Nissan Frontier pickup truck.

