The Yuma Police Department is investigating an injury collision that happened Thursday and involved a vehicle possibly traveling in the wrong direction.
Sgt. Lori Franklin said the crash occurred at approximately 7:54 a.m. in the 3600 block of 32nd Street between a gray 2019 Nissan Frontier pickup truck and a gray 2017 Nissan Frontier pickup truck.
The initial investigation revealed that the 2019 Nissan, which was being driven by a 31-year-old male, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of 32nd Street when it collided head-on into a 2017 Nissan, driven by a 55-year-old male.
Both drivers were transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. Alcohol also does appear to have been a factor in the collision.
Yuma police are asking for any drivers in the area at the time of the collision, who saw the 2019 Nissan pickup truck, or were possibly almost struck by the vehicle to contact civilian traffic investigator C. Williams at (928) 373-4752.