Homicide detectives with the Yuma Police Department are investigating a Sunday night stabbing that left two people dead and another person injured.
At approximately 5:13 p.m., Yuma police officers responded to the area of the 600 block of 9th Avenue for a domestic disturbance call.
When officers arrived on scene, they found two adults with multiple stab wounds in the backyard of the residence.
According to YPD spokesperson Sgt. Lori Franklin, the investigation revealed that a 63-year-old man, who lives on the property, had stabbed the homeowners multiple times. The victims are a 60-year-old male and a 57-year-old female.
A 63-year-old man, who was still at the residence, was also found to have multiple knife wounds.
Both homeowners, whose names have not been released yet, were pronounced deceased at the scene.
The 63-year-old-male, who is considered a suspect, was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center and later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital for further treatment.
He is currently listed in stable condition.
Franklin said the incident is still under active investigation.
Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.