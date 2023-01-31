Two men were found fatally shot in a Yuma neighborhood early Monday morning, Yuma police said.
According to Sgt. Lori Franklin, at approximately 1:21 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of East 1st Street.
Upon their arrival, officers found two men with gunshot wounds.
A 41-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene and a 35-year-old male was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he later died.
The Yuma Police Department is investigating the incident and no suspects have been identified yet.
Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
Any information that leads to an arrest is worth up to a $1,000 cash reward.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.
