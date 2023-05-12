Yuma police are investigating a robbery at a Chevron station early Thursday morning.
According to YPD Officer Christina Fernandez, the robbery was reported at approximately 3:14 a.m. at the gas station, 500 E. 32nd St.
The initial investigation revealed that three unidentified suspects entered the store and demanded money.
Afterwards they fled the scene on foot in a northwest direction with an undisclosed amount of money.
All three suspects wore black masks, black clothing and were carrying black backpacks.
No injuries were reported, nor were any weapons displayed during the incident.
Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. Remember, if your information leads to an arrest, you may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.
