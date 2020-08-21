Yuma police are investigating a report of shots being fired early Thursday morning in the 100 block of West 26th Street.
According to Sgt. Lori Franklin, officers responded to the location at approximately 2:42 a.m., and when they arrived on scene they found multiple shell casings and glass in the roadway.
She said the initial investigation into the incident determined that two vehicles stopped near each other and gunfire was exchanged.
The drivers of the vehicles then in opposite directions. One of the vehicles involved was described as a red car, while the other was blue or green.
Officers also found two homes in the area had been damaged by gunfire.
This incident is still under investigation, and no other information is available at this time.
YPD encourages anyone with any information about this case to contact them at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at 928-782-7463 to remain anonymous.