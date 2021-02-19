A homicide investigation is underway in Yuma following a shooting incident Wednesday evening.
Sgt. Lori Franklin of the Yuma Police Department says that at approximately 6:04 p.m. officers responded to the 400 block of South Magnolia Avenue for a report of shots fired.
Upon their arrival, officers found a 22-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds. His name has not been released.
Franklin said officers immediately began performing life-saving measures on the victim and continued doing so until paramedics from the Yuma Fire Department arrived and took over.
The victim was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.
Franklin said here is no suspect information at this time.
Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to contact the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
