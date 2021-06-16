Yuma police are investigating Wednesday night’s fire in the Araby Crossing subdivision that destroyed three homes that were under construction as a possible arson.
“There is nothing at the site that would have caused the fire,” said Public Affairs Officer Ashley McCleney.
While no official final determination as to the cause of the fire has been made yet, the Yuma Fire Department is asking for the public’s help in providing information about happened that night.
Anyone with any information is asked to please call Fire Investigator Jayme Meinders at (928) 285-8672, especially if they have any photographs and or video taken of the fire scene.
“We are making a request for any additional information such as videos or photos because they greatly assist the fire investigator in creating a timeline on the progression of the fire and can offer aid in the cause determination,” YFD spokesman Mike Erfert said.
The fire, which was in the 6500 block of E 32nd Lane, was reported at about 10:22 p.m., and when Yuma firefighters arrived on scene they found three partially built homes fully involved in flames.
It took firefighters about 45 minutes to get the fires under control. Intense heat and flying embers ignited four commercial dumpsters on the block as well.
A burning palm tree, and up to a dozen smaller spot fires were also found and extinguished in a nearby mobile home park.
All three homes, two of which were multi-story, were completely destroyed. Another unfinished house and a work vehicle were also damaged by heat exposure.
“Our investigators are working to rule out various potential ignition sources and on getting any additional evidence of any other potential ignition sources,” Erfert said.
The spot fires in the mobile home park were extinguished before any additional damage was done and firefighters remained on scene throughout the night to watch for and put out any hot spots or flare-ups.
The Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma Fire Department provided assistance at the fire scene while Yuma police conducted traffic control and helped locate spot fires.
