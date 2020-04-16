Yuma police are urging residents to lock their cars following a rash of vehicle burglaries that occurred late Tuesday night and into the early morning hours on Wednesday.
Sgt. Lori Franklin said four cars were reported broken into during that time span, one on Ridgeview Drive and three others in the 2900 block of 30th Place. All are under investigation.
Franklin said some of the break-ins were captured on video by homeowner security cameras and it appears that an unidentified person was walking through the area trying car door handles and stealing items from those that were unlocked.
There were no reports of damage done to any of the vehicles and nothing of any value was taken.
Franklin added that people should also never leave any valuables inside their vehicles, even when locked, noting most of the time thieves won’t try to get into a locked car or truck unless they can see something inside they want.
No suspect information is currently available.