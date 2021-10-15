Yuma police are investigating a stabbing and a separate hit-and-run, after two unrelated incidents that happened on Thursday.
According to information provided by Officer Christina Fernandez, the hit-and-run crash happened at approximately 9:34 a.m. in the 1600 block of South 4th Avenue.
The initial investigation revealed that an adult 41-year-old male had been walking south in the crosswalk on 4th Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle that was traveling west on 16th Street.
The 41-year-old male was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center, and later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital with critical injuries.
The vehicle fled the scene and was located several hours later.
Fernandez said the second incident, a stabbing, happened at approximately 8:59 a.m. Officers responded to the 200 block of South 6th Avenue for a report of a disturbance.
During the investigation it was reported that an adult 25-year-old male showed up at YRMC with a stab wound.
He remains at the hospital in stable condition and the suspect is unknown at this time.
Both of the cases are currently under investigation.
Anyone with any information about either of these cases is asked to contact YPD at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
