The Yuma Police Department responded to two motor vehicle collisions on Monday, one involving a marked patrol cruiser and one involving a mail Jeep from the U.S. Post Office.
At approximately 2:07 p.m. officers responded to a report of an injury collision in the 7000 block of East 24th Street.
The initial investigation revealed that a 36-year-old man, who was driving a Toyota Camry, was traveling eastbound in the 7000 block of East 24th Street when he ran the red light at Avenue 7 ½ E.
As a result, the driver of the Camry collided with a mail Jeep from the U.S. Post Office.
The collision caused the Jeep to roll, ejecting the driver, who was only identified as a 37-year-old female.
The driver of the mail Jeep was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center in serious condition. There were no reports of injuries from either the driver or passenger of the Camry.
Then, at about 3:48 p.m., a fully marked YPD patrol cruiser collided with a house in the 1400 block of South 14th Avenue.
The initial investigation revealed that a Yuma police officer was driving with lights and siren on en route to assist another officer.
Two vehicles in front of the patrol cruiser slowed and the officer attempted to pass them on the left.
While the officer was passing the second vehicle, which was a Toyota Yaris, the driver turned left colliding with the patrol vehicle, causing the cruiser to collide with a residence.
The residence was unoccupied at the time of the collision.
The officer and the driver of the Yaris were both taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.
Both accidents are still under investigation.
Anyone with any information about either of these cases is encouraged to call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.