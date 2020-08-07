The Yuma Police Department has recovered the vehicle wanted in connection to a hit-and-run crash last month that caused the death of a 68-year-old woman.
According to Sgt. Lori Franklin, officers found the vehicle on Wednesday by tips YPD received through both the 78-Crime line and direct calls made to the department.
“Without our community’s help, this vehicle may not have been located,” Franklin said.
She added that detectives are now working to identify the driver.
On Wednesday, July 29, at approximately 3:46 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of South Avenue 6E for a report of a man down.
The initial investigation revealed a 68-year-old female, who was pronounced dead at the scene, had been struck by a vehicle that had fled the area.
The vehicle was described as a 2007-2013 black Nissan Altima, with significant damage to the front passenger’s side.
It is believed the crash occurred sometime late July 28 to early-morning July 29.
The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call them at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at 928-782-7463 to remain anonymous.
