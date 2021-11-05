Yuma police are searching for a small or dark-colored SUV that was involved in a multi-vehicle hit-and-run collision on Thursday morning, which injured two other drivers.
According to Sgt. Lori Franklin, the crash happened at approximately 7:07 a.m., with officers responding to a collision on 32nd Street at Avenue 3E.
The initial investigation revealed that the small black or dark-colored SUV was traveling east on 32nd Street when it collided with the rear end of a Toyota Tundra that was in the turn lane.
The force of the impact then caused the Toyota Tundra to swerve left and collided with a Nissan Altima, which in turn struck a Ford Edge, which was in front of it.
The Ford Edge then ended up colliding with a Dodge Nitro that was in front of it.
The driver of the Nissan Altima, a 35-year-old female, and the driver of the Dodge Nitro, an 86-year-old male, were both transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center.
The 86-year-old male was later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital in critical condition.
Franklin added that the small black or dark-colored SUV has not been located at this time.
The case remains under investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to call YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.