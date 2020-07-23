Yuma police are searching for the driver who hit a pedestrian early Wednesday morning, leaving the victim with serious injuries.
Yuma Police Department Sgt. Lori Franklin said the crash happened at approximately 4:50 a.m. in the 800 block of West 32nd Street.
The initial investigation revealed a 34-year-old male was struck by an SUV-type vehicle. The SUV then fled the scene.
The victim was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center for treatment.
According to YPD, this is an active investigation and there is no further information at this time.
YPD asks anyone with any information to call (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
