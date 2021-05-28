Yuma police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old teenage girl who has been missing since Tuesday.
Olivia Torrez Maldonado is described as 4 feet 10 inches tall, and weighing 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing glasses, shorts, a blue Yuma High School hoodie, black Vans footwear, and thigh-high socks, one black and one white.
She also is believed to have had a sunflower black-and-white checkered Vans fanny pack.
Maldonado went missing from her home on Tuesday, May 25.
Sgt. Lori Franklin added that Maldonado’s cellphone has been turned off and she has not used any of her social media accounts.
Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is asked to call the YPD at 928-783-4421 or 928-782-7463 to remain anonymous.
