Yuma police are looking for a 78-year-old woman who left Yuma Regional Medical Center Sunday evening.
On Sunday, at approximately 11:19 p.m. the Yuma Police Department was contacted about a missing person.
When officers spoke with the reporting party they were told that Annie Goo had left the hospital about two hours earlier, and that her family members have not been to contact or locate her since then.
Goo is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds and last seen wearing a blue and white shirt, baby blue pants and brown shoes.
The vehicle she was driving is a blue 2007 Lincoln MKZ with an Arizona license plate of CGL6135.
Family members also say Goo suffers from memory issues.
If you have seen or know Annie Goo’s whereabouts, please contact the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
