The Yuma Police Department investigated more than 200 catalytic converter theft cases in 2021, which resulted in the arrest of 13 individuals.
Sgt. Lori Franklin said the department’s property crimes detectives have worked diligently over the past year to find those responsible for the thefts.
Below is a list of suspects who were arrested in relation to the theft of the emission control devices:
• Javier Quintero Uribe, 39,
• Pedro Ralph Rosas Jr., 27,
• Juan Ramon Duenas Jr., 30,
• Mario Alberto Moreno, 37,
• Cruz Fernando Barragan, 32,
• Zarieya Gilmore, 21,
• Thomas Dominguez Smith, 43,
• Samantha Jordan, 29,
• Rafael Gonzalez, 27,
• Jesus Francisco Murillo, 27,
• Abel Melnao Casillas, 29,
• Susan Gandara Ortega, 26,
• Armando Montano Jr., 29,
Catalytic converters are still being stolen in the area and Yuma police have issued several warnings about it, noting that the devices are relatively simple to steal using a hacksaw because the exhaust system is easy to get to.
The devices form part of a car’s exhaust system and are needed to reduce the toxic emissions created by the vehicle’s engine.
A vehicle will run poorly without one, due to the gap in the exhaust system. And it is also illegal to drive a car without one.
They are also very expensive to replace, costing on average $1,500 to $2,000. Most people don’t notice that their catalytic converter has been stolen until they start their vehicle.
All vehicles are at risk since they have catalytic converters. In the city of Yuma, the top three vehicles being targeted are the Ford F Series of trucks, Chevy vans, and Honda CRV’s. Commercial work and transport vehicles
A majority of the thefts, however, were reported on company-owned cars and trucks, which typically sit overnight in parking lots and business areas.
In one instance, a victim reported that the thieves pulled up next to their car and blasted the stereo loudly so they couldn’t hear the catalytic converter being removed.
There are several ways owners can protect their vehicles from this type of theft.
- Businesses should park their company-owned vehicles in an enclosed and secured area that is well-lit, locked and alarmed, and preferably with security cameras.
- Residents should always park their cars in a garage if possible. If not, make sure the vehicle is parked in a well-lit area and consider installing motion sensor security lights.
- If you live in an apartment or condos make sure your vehicle is always locked and parked in well-lit areas.
- Also, consider getting a serial number etched into your catalytic converter. Not only is it a deterrent for a thief looking to steal one, but it will also allow for tracking if stolen.
Yuma police also recommend investing in some type of catalytic converter cover or other anti-theft device, which are available through some manufacturers.
Anyone with any information about the theft of catalytic converters is encouraged to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.
