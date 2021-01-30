Yuma police arrested a man early Friday morning who allegedly brandished a knife inside a restaurant.
Public Affairs Officer Ashley McCleney said that at approximately 6:40 a.m. officers were dispatched to the Denny’s at 1435 E. 16th St., for a report of a disturbance.
McCleney said the man, now identified as Joseph Dominguez, had been smoking a cigarette at the restaurant when an employee informed him that smoking was not allowed inside the building and that he would have to go outside.
Dominguez became upset and allegedly pulled a knife, at which time police were called. McCleney added that he did not threaten anyone with it.
Police arrested Dominguez on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct with a deadly weapon, both of which are felonies.
He remains in custody on $7,500 bond.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.