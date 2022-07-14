A Yuma Police Department motorcycle officer was hospitalized on Wednesday after being dragged by a vehicle as he was conducting a traffic stop.
The incident happened at approximately 3:35 p.m. in the 1200 block of 4th Avenue, according to YPD spokesperson Sgt. Lori Franklin.
She said that during the traffic stop, the officer saw the driver attempting to ingest an unknown substance, and the officer leaned into the vehicle in an attempt to stop the driver from doing so.
The driver then sped off with the officer’s upper body still in the vehicle.
“The officer was able to free himself after an unknown distance and called out the incident,” Franklin said.
The vehicle was located at approximately 4:04 p.m. in the 6000 block of East 32nd Street.
Officers set up a perimeter in the area, and the driver was taken into custody about 40 minutes later without incident.
He was transported afterwards to Yuma Regional Medical Center for observation.
The YPD officer was also taken to YRMC and is reportedly in stable condition.
Franklin added that the incident is still under investigation and there are no outstanding suspects.
Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call YPD at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.