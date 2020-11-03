The Yuma Police Department is mourning the loss of a former police K9 officer.
After more than six years on the force riding in the back seat of his partner Sgt. Shawn Bledsoe’s cruiser, K9 officer Troy retired in 2016 at the age of 9.
A Belgium Malinois from Holland, Troy was one of the first two canines the Yuma Police Department purchased when it began its K9 patrol unit back in 2010.
He was bought from Adlerhorst International Incorporated for approximately $9,600, with the money coming from the Yuma County RICO (Racketeer Influenced Corrupt Organizations) funds.
Troy was deployed about 480 times throughout his career, including with YPD’s Special Enforcement Team (SET), resulting in more than 150 arrests. Of those deployments, more than 40 were in assistance of another agency.
Thanks to Troy’s “fearless service,” more than $2 million worth of illegal drugs were also taken off the streets. Troy is also directly responsible for the seizure of more than 50 pounds of marijuana, 32 pounds of methamphetamine and three pounds of heroin.
Eager to work from his very first day, Troy is credited with seizing 11 vehicles, 10 illegal firearms and over $25,000 in cash. During his career, Troy also underwent 1,150 hours of maintenance training and 560 hours of formal training.
Unfortunately, the years on the job took its toll on Troy’s physical capabilities He suffered from back problems, having developed arthritis along the lower portion of his spine, and was no longer able to perform some of the duties required of police canines, such as scaling 6-foot tall fences and climbing into the back of trucks.
Since YPD cannot give away any of its equipment, Bledsoe purchased Troy for $1.
Troy spent the remainder of his life living with Bledsoe and his family, taking up most of the space while lounging on the couch, snoozing in the backyard hammock, and getting all the playtime he wanted.
In recounting one of the many highlights of Troy’s career in a previous Yuma Sun article, Bledsoe spoke about an occasion when Troy was used to enter a house that was being burglarized by two suspects.
“We gave them plenty of warnings to surrender,” Bledsoe said. “We probably spent 10 minutes outside asking them to come out because we knew they were in there, but they didn’t.”
Eventually it was decided that Troy should be sent into the home. Bledsoe said one of the burglars jumped out a window and was immediately arrested, while the other stayed in the home’s hallway.
What happened next, Bledsoe said, was told to him by the burglary suspect following his arrest.
Bledsoe said the suspect told him that when Troy came around the corner into the hallway, he tried to coax the dog by trying to be friendly to him.
“Of course Troy immediately bit his hand and chased him into a bedroom, at which point we were able enter the residence to take him into custody,” Bledsoe said. “The injury was very minimal. He just needed first-aid from the fire department and went to jail with his partner.”
An informal retirement ceremony was held for Troy in 2016 at the police station when he retired.
Then Police Chief John Lekan said at the time that Troy had been a credit to the community and an asset to the department.
