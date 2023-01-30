Update 11:32 a.m. -
Gila Ridge High will be releasing students at the normal Monday dismissal time of 1:10 p.m. today. Here's the statement from the school's Facebook page:
Gila Ridge High School is in the process of lifting the lockdown. We are working out details to provide lunch for students as well.
We will be conducting regular Monday dismissal at 1:10 p.m. In order to maintain a safe and efficient process, we encourage families to allow for their child to be dismissed from school in the manner in which they normally do so. Bus routes will run as regularly scheduled. Yuma Police Department will be on-site to assist with traffic control. If you have an emergency reason to pick up your child, you will be required to park off campus, walk to the office, and conduct the checkout process with GRHS staff.
The safety of your child and your family is our priority. Thank you for your patience and understanding during this incident.
Update, 10:58 a.m. -
Here are a few updates from YPD Sgt. Lori Franklin, released via video on Facebook.
• There was no active shooter in the Gila Ridge High School buildings. The incident happened in the parking lot.
• Two students were injured. However, they were not shot. The two students have been medically treated.
• There were shots fired in the parking lot. One suspect fled the area and was apprehended.
• There is another suspect that YPD is confirming the identity of. At this point in time, the community is not in danger, Franklin said.
• Franklin emphasized that everything is safe on campus and the students are safe.
• Gila Ridge is going to make a decision about releasing students – that is up to them.
***
Update, 9:44 a.m. - Here are the latest updates from the Yuma Police Department. We'll continue to share them as this situation unfolds.
From the Yuma Police Department:
THERE IS NO ACTIVE SHOOTER ON CAMPUS. The suspect fled the scene and YPD and other local law enforcement are actively searching for the suspect.
SHOTS FIRED/SCHOOL LOCKDOWN
Report of shots fired in the parking lot of Gila Ridge High School 7150 E 24th Street. The suspect has fled on foot, and officers are actively searching the area. Gila Ridge and surrounding schools are on lockdown. There have been no reported injuries at this time. We are asking for people to stay clear of the area while officers attempt to locate the suspect. Please monitor our page for updates.