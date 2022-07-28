The Yuma Police Department on Wednesday released updated information about Monday’s incident in which a fully marked patrol cruiser crashed into a residence.
According to Sgt. Lori Franklin, upon further investigation, it has been determined that the officer’s lights and siren were not activated prior to the collision, as initially reported.
Additionally, the residence was occupied, however no injuries were reported.
“The officer is still being interviewed and video is being looked at,” Sgt. Franklin said.
On Monday, at about 3:48 p.m. a fully marked YPD patrol cruiser collided with a house in the 1400 block of South 14th Avenue.
The initial investigation revealed that a Yuma police officer was driving with lights and siren on en route to assist another officer.
Two vehicles in front of the patrol cruiser slowed and the officer attempted to pass them on the left.
While the officer was passing the second vehicle, which was a Toyota Yaris, the driver turned left colliding with the patrol vehicle, causing the cruiser to collide with a residence.
The officer and the driver of the Yaris were both taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where they were treated for minor injuries and released.
The case is still under investigation.