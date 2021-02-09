Yuma police have released the name of the 59-year-old male who was killed Friday in the 1300 block of S.14th Avenue after being struck by a vehicle.
He has been identified as Adellaido Robles of Yuma.
The incident happened at approximately 5:38 p.m., with officers responding to the location for a report of a vehicle versus bicycle.
The initial investigation revealed that Robles, who was riding the bicycle, was traveling southbound in the 1300 block of South 14th Avenue, failed to stop at the stop sign at 12th Street.
As a result, Robles collided with a GMC Savana van that was traveling westbound on 12th Street.
The 57-year-old driver of the GMC Savana was not injured. Robles, however, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Alcohol does not appear to be a factor and the case remains under investigation.
Robles served as a correctional officer for the Arizona Department of Corrections for 20 years and leaves behind a wife, son, daughter and four grandchildren.
A GoFundme page has been set up to benefit the family and anyone who would like to make a donation can do so by visiting
www.gofundme.com/f/memorial-services-for-officer-robles?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp%20share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR0lP2KpJpaQYGmGjxdIYU7_VB_VNyxmZ5WdAqyM0Dhs6IprKuN7OeSTogc
The YPD encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call them at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at 928-782-7463 to remain anonymous.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.