The Yuma Police Department on Friday released the name of the 22-year-old man who was killed in a shooting earlier this week.
He has been identified as Domingo Flores-Delgado of Yuma.
At approximately 6:04 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 400 block of South Magnolia Avenue for a report of shots fired.
Upon their arrival on scene officers found a 22-year-old male, now known to be Flores-Delgado, with multiple gunshot wounds.
Officers immediately began performing life-saving measures on Flores-Delgado and continued doing so until paramedics from the Yuma Fire Department arrived and took over.
Flores-Delgado was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.
According to information provided by Public Safety Technician Ashley McCleney, there is still no suspect information at this time and the case remains under investigation.
Anyone with any information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.