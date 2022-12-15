Yuma police have released the name of the pedestrian who was killed Tuesday morning after being struck by a City of Yuma work vehicle that was involved in a collision with another car.
The man has been identified as 78-year-old Cameron Calder.
The crash happened at about 9:39 a.m., with Yuma police officers responding to a report of an injury collision in the 3300 block of South 4th Avenue.
According to Yuma police, the initial investigation revealed that a 2005 Volkswagen Beetle being driven by a 62-year-old female was headed south in the 3300 block of South 4th Avenue.
When she slowed down to make a right-hand turn, the Beetle was struck from behind by a 2016 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck, which was being driven by a 54-year-old man.
After impact, the pickup veered to the right and subsequently struck a pedestrian who was walking south on a walking path
Calder was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The 2016 Chevrolet Colorado pickup is a City of Yuma work vehicle.
Alcohol is not a factor in the collision, police said.
The crash is still under investigation.
Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.
