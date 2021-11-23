Yuma police have released the names of the two men who were killed in Saturday morning’s fatal shooting.
The men have been identified as 43-year-old Pedro Aguayo Ramos, who was pronounced deceased at the scene, and 38-year-old Christian Gonzalez, who died later the same day at a Phoenix-area hospital.
According to the Yuma Police Department, officers responded to the 1200 block of West 3rd Street at approximately 5:16 a.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived on scene they found two men who had been shot inside a trailer park.
The first man, now identified as Aguayo, died on scene. Gonzalez was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center and later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he died at 1:30 p.m. the same day.
Francisco Dominguez, 46, has been booked into the Yuma County jail on multiple felony charges, including first-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a prohibited possessor.
He remains in custody on a $1 million cash-only bond.
Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
