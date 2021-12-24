Yuma police issued a reminder to residents planning on using fireworks during the Christmas holiday to use them responsibly, noting that even the ones sold legally can be dangerous.
Public Safety Technician Ashley McCleney said the law allows the public to possess or use novelty fireworks, but many remain illegal in Arizona, specifically those designed to rise into the air and explode.
Additionally, fireworks can only be used this time of year from Dec. 24 to Jan. 3, 2022. Fireworks are prohibited on all public property including all parks, sidewalks, streets and right-of-ways, except by permit from supervised public displays only.
ARS 36-1601 provides this definition for permissible consumer fireworks:
- Ground and handheld sparkling devices
- Cylindrical fountains
- Cone fountains
- Illuminating torches
- Wheels
- Ground spinners
- Flitter sparklers
- Toy smoke devices
- Wire sparklers or dipped sticks
- Multiple tube fireworks devices and pyrotechnic articles
This does not include anything that is designed or intended to rise into the air and explode or to detonate in the air or to fly above the ground, including, for example, firework items commonly known as bottle rockets, skyrockets, missile-type rockets, helicopters, torpedoes, roman candles and jumping jacks.
It is still illegal to sell, offer for sale, use, explode or possess any of these types of fireworks.
