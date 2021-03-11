Yuma police are investigating a bank robbery that occurred Wednesday morning.
Sgt. Lori Franklin said that officers responded to the Chase Bank, located at 170 W 16th Street, at approximately 9:17 a.m. for a report of a bank robbery.
Franklin said the suspect entered the bank, told the teller he was armed with a gun and demanded money.
"He said he had a gun, but nothing was ever displayed," Franklin said.
The suspect fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money before officers arrived.
He was last seen heading south towards 3rd Avenue.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds, and wearing a black hat, a grey jacket and denim jeans.
There were no reported injuries and no further information is available at this time.
Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.