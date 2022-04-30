Yuma police responded to a shooting call at an apartment complex Friday morning.
According to information provided by Sgt. Robert Trabue, the incident happened at approximately 9:33 a.m. in the 2300 block of Maple Avenue.
The initial investigation determined that a shot was fired at an apartment complex, causing damage to the outside of one of the units.
A white four-door car was also seen by witnesses fleeing south on Maple Avenue.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call YPD at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
Remember, if your information leads to an arrest you may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.