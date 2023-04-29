One woman was arrested after Yuma police responded to a report of a shooting late Friday morning.
The incident happened at approximately 11:23 a.m. at the Budgetel Inn, located at 1640 S. Arizona Ave.
According to information provided by YPD Lt. Pete Olea, arriving officers found a woman in the area who was later determined to have been involved in the incident.
She was taken into custody.
There were no reports of any injuries or property damage.
Due to the seriousness of the incident, Harvest Preparatory Academy, located at 350 E. 18th St., was placed into lockdown.
The lockdown was lifted several minutes later when officers determined that the school was no longer in any immediate danger.
Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. Remember if your information leads to an arrest you may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.
