Yuma police responded to the scene of where shots were reportedly fired early Sunday morning.
According to information released by Sgt. Lori Franklin, the incident happened at approximately 6:36 a.m. in the 2200 block of South Walnut Avenue.
Upon their arrival, officers found multiple shell casings and residence damaged by bullet impacts.
There are no reported injuries stemming from this incident.
A 16-year-old male juvenile was also taken into custody. His name is not being released because he is a minor.
Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to contact the Yuma Police Department at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at 928-782-7463 to remain anonymous.
