One person was arrested Sunday night following a single-vehicle rollover crash in which the occupants fled the scene on foot.
Yuma Police Department Sgt. Lori Franklin said the incident happened at approximately 10:09 p.m. in the 1500 block of South 4th Avenue.
Officers found a vehicle resting on its roof. A backflow water valve device nearby had been struck, causing a large amount of water to flow into a parking lot.
“The vehicle caught on fire and became fully engulfed in flames after the occupants fled the scene,” Franklin said.
The fire was quickly extinguished by the Yuma Fire Department.
Franklin said witnesses on scene were able to provide officers with a description of the vehicle’s occupants, and the direction in which they had fled.
The driver and a passenger were located a short time later in the 1500 block of 6th Avenue. Both individuals were transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver, 20-year-old Jovani Gandara, was later arrested and booked into the Yuma County jail on multiple felony charges.
The cost of damages is estimated to be over $6,000 and Franklin said speed appears to have been a factor in the crash.
No other injuries were reported.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.