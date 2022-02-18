Yuma police responded to a report of shots being fired in the 1900 block of Arizona Avenue at approximately 8:46 a.m. Thursday morning.
After arriving on scene, officers determined that multiple shots were fired between two vehicles in the driveway of the Aqua 2000 water vending site.
“Both vehicles fled the scene in opposite directions,” said Sgt. Lori Franklin of the Yuma Police Department.
The vehicles are described as a black Ford Mustang and a dark-colored SUV.
It is unknown if there were any injuries and no major damages have been reported.
Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call YPD at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest you may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.
