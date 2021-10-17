Yuma police are investigating an armed robbery Saturday morning at a short-term loan company.
According to Lt. Robert Wright, at approximately 11:53 a.m. officers responded to the LoanMax, located at 351 W. 20th Street, for a report of an armed robbery.
The initial information revealed that an unknown male suspect entered the business and approached the counter, where he displayed a handgun and demanded money and car keys.
The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money, the employee’s car keys, and fled the scene in the employee’s car.
The vehicle, a silver Nissan Altima, was located by officers, unoccupied a short distance away.
The suspect, who has not been apprehended, is described as 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 7 inches tall, with an average build.
He was wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans, sunglasses, and a mask covering his face.
There was no report of any injuries and no other information is available at this time.
Anyone with any information about this case is urged to please call the Yuma Police Department at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
