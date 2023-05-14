Yuma police are looking for a man suspected of robbing a bank without brandishing a weapon Friday afternoon.
The robbery occurred at about 4:47 p.m. at the 1st Bank Yuma at 1800 S. 4th Avenue, according to information provided by Lt. Craig Johnson.
The initial investigation revealed that an unknown male entered the bank, stated he had a gun, and demanded money.
After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled the bank on foot and was last seen heading westbound on 18th Street.
The man is described as being a white male, approximately 30 years of age, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds and was wearing a gray suit blazer vest and a black wig.
There were no reported injuries and no further information is available at this time.
Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to call the Yuma Police Department at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.
