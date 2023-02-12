Yuma police are searching for a 66-year-old woman who was reported missing from her residence.
Yuma police are searching for a 66-year-old woman who was reported missing from her residence.
Elvia Avila was last seen in the 300 block of West Yellowstone Drive.
She is described as a Hispanic female, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 207 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Avila is believed to be driving a gray 2015 Nissan Versa bearing Arizona license plate CBK6225.
Anyone who sees Avila or the vehicle she is believed to be driving are asked to call the Yuma Police Department at 928-783-4421.
