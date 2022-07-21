Yuma police are searching for an 83-year-old woman who was reported missing from her residence Tuesday afternoon.
Barbara Ann Waters was last seen at approximately 3:45 p.m. in the area of the 1900 block of South 38th Drive.
Waters is described as a white female, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 148 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes.
Her vehicle is described as a Caribbean blue 2018 Kia Soul with Arizona handicap license plate number EFR81.
She was last seen wearing a nightgown shirt with peach pajama bottoms.
She also suffers from Alzheimer’s and may be disoriented.
Anyone who sees Waters or her vehicle is asked to call the Yuma Police Department at 928-783-4421.
