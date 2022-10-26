Yuma police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a retail store Monday evening.
According to Lt. Robert Conley, at approximately 7:38 p.m. officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Dollar Tree, 2740 W. 16th St.
The initial investigation revealed that an unknown male suspect entered the store, displayed a knife, and demanded money.
After being given an undisclosed amount of money, he then fled the scene on foot.
The suspect was described as approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 120 to 130 pounds, wearing a brown flannel shirt and a black cloth face mask.
He appeared to be in his late 40s or 50s.
No one was injured during the robbery and no further information is available at this time.
Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call YPD at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
Any information that leads to an arrest is worth up to a $1,000 cash reward.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.
