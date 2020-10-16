Yuma police are searching for two men who chased a 13-year-old girl last Saturday evening at Smucker Park, and they are asking for the public’s help in identifying them.
According to information provided by Public Safety Technician Ashley McCleney, at approximately 6:47 p.m., officers responded to the park in the 2800 block of South Avenue A for a report of a suspicious incident.
McCleney said it was reported that two unknown men in a white two-door vehicle had approached a 13-year-old girl who was at the park.
During the incident, one of the men got out of the vehicle and chased the girl.
The girl, however, was able to outrun both men and got away unharmed. The case is currently under investigation.
Yuma police are asking residents who live in the 2800 block of South Avenue A and have home surveillance cameras to review their footage to see if they may have captured video of a white, import style, two-door vehicle in the area between 5 and 7 p.m.
The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to contact them at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.