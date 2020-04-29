The Yuma Police Department is searching for a man wanted in connection to an attempted homicide that happened early Tuesday morning.
According to Sgt. Lori Franklin, at approximately 12:27 a.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of South 11th Avenue for a report of an aggravated assault.
She said officers found a 42-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.
The suspect is still being sought. He is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, with a heavy build, brown hair and wearing a white shirt.
YPD encourages anyone with any information about this case to call (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
