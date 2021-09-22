Yuma police are looking for an armed man who robbed a branch of the Washington Federal Bank Tuesday morning.
According to Sgt. Lori Franklin, officers responded to 100 E. 32nd St. at approximately 9:37 a.m. for a report of an armed robbery.
The initial investigation revealed that an unknown man entered the bank and approached the counter.
He then displayed a handgun and demanded money and car keys.
After taking an undisclosed amount of money and an employee’s car key, he fled the scene in a white Nissan Sentra, which belonged to a bank employee.
The vehicle was located by officers, unoccupied, about a block from the scene. The suspect is still being sought.
“Whether he fled on foot, had another car waiting, or someone was there waiting for him, we just don’t know yet,” Franklin said.
The male suspect is described as being between six feet to six feet two inches tall with an average build. He was wearing a gray polo over a long-sleeved white shirt, dark pants, a dark-colored neck gaiter, gloves and a green ball cap.
There were no reported injuries and there is no further information at this time.
This case remains under investigation.
Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
