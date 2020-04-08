Yuma police are looking for the suspect or suspects in a fatal shooting that happened early Tuesday morning in the 300 block of South 9th Avenue.
Sgt. Lori Franklin said that officers responded to that location at approximately 2:44 a.m. for a report of shots fired.
When officers got to the scene they found two men with apparent gunshot wounds.
Franklin said one of the men, who was 22-years-old, was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center and later transferred to a Phoenix-area hospital in serious condition.
The second man, who was 18-years-old, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The case is still under investigation and Yuma police are asking the public’s assistance in identifying any suspects.
YPD encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call them at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at 928-782-7463 to remain anonymous.
