Yuma police are asking for drivers who may have dash cam video from Tuesday’s fatal collision involving a pedestrian to contact them.
They may also upload their dash cam footage to the link, https://yumapdaz.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/16thstreetcollision .
Yuma police are interested in video footage from Redondo Center Drive and Pacific Avenue on 16th Street between 7:50 to 8:00 p.m. on Nov. 16.
Sgt. Lori Franklin said the investigation into the incident has revealed that three vehicles may have witnessed the accident.
“We are releasing a dash cam video of these three vehicles and are asking for the help of the drivers and or occupants.”
The video can be seen on YPD’s Facebook page.
Franklin added the drivers and or occupants of those three vehicles may also call Det. Welch at (928) 573-4752 with any information they may have.
The incident happened at approximately 7:54 p.m., with officers responding to East 16th Street and Jesse Way for a report of vehicle versus pedestrian collision.
The initial investigation revealed that the pedestrian, identified as Gustave Erickson, was crossing 16th Street near the intersection of Jesse Way and headed north toward the Yuma Palms Mall.
Erickson was then struck by a 2018 Honda Civic being driven by a 20-year-old female, who was heading eastbound on 16th Street. Erickson sustained fatal injuries and died on the scene.
The 20-year-old female driver was uninjured. YPD said alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.
