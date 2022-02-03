The Yuma Police Department is hoping to get information from the community to help officers solve two homicides in 2021 in which no one has been arrested yet.
“We hope that someone will come forward with the information needed to bring closure to these cases,” said Sgt. Lori Franklin. “We have exhausted all leads. Somebody has to know something.”
The first case involves the Wednesday, July 7, murder of 60-year-old Robert “Baco” Perez, who was killed in what may initially have been a home robbery.
At approximately 2:19 a.m. that morning officers responded to the 4400 block of West 15th Place in reference to a report of a disturbance.
When officers arrived on scene, they found Perez, who had been shot, lying in the front yard of the residence.
He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The investigation revealed that two unknown Hispanic men, who wore masks over their faces, entered the home while brandishing weapons and threatened the occupants.
After taking several items the two masked assailants fled the scene in a green passenger car.
The shooting took place outside the home and there were no other injuries reported.
The second case is the hit-and-run collision that claimed the life of 18-year-old Alan Cunningham
On Wednesday, May 5, at approximately 1:38 a.m., officers responded to a report of an injury collision in the 1900 block of West 32nd Street.
The initial investigation revealed that Cunningham and two other 16-year-old male juveniles were riding BMX-style bicycles eastbound on 32nd Street prior to the incident.
Cunningham and one of the juveniles were struck by a vehicle that was also traveling eastbound on 32nd Street.
Both were transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where Cunningham was later pronounced dead. The 16-year-old male was later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital with serious injuries.
The other 16-year-old male was not struck. The vehicle that hit the two bicyclists fled the scene afterward eastbound on 32nd Street.
The suspect vehicle is believed to be a silver 2011-2013 Chrysler 200 and it should have front-end damage, to include the grill and headlight areas.
Anyone with any information about these cases are encouraged to contact the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
