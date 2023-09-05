The Yuma City Council will consider a request to establish a regional bomb squad during Wednesday’s meeting.
An intergovernmental agreement between the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office and the Yuma Police Department is on the agenda. If approved, the agreement will allow the Sheriff’s Office and Police Department to formally partner on investigations involving suspected and actual explosive materials.
Also on the agenda are two ordinances up for possible adoption. The first one would switch the city to the 2018 International Fire Code with local amendments as well as increase fees and reduce restrictions for certain situations.
The other proposed ordinance would rezone 12,800 square feet located at the southwest corner of Maple Avenue and 17th Street from light industrial to low density residential, while maintaining the existing infill overlay.
Two presentations will be made, including a briefing of the upcoming Marine Corps Air Station-Yuma Weapons and Tactics Instructor Exercise and a Yuma Region Bicycle Coalition check presentation to the Police Department.
In addition, the consent agenda contains the following items:
• A five-year sole source contract for Flygt submersible pumps at an estimated annual expenditure of $298,000 to James Cooke & Hobson of Phoenix.
• Purchase and installation of a prefabricated restroom from CXT Incorporated of Spokane Valley, Washington, for an estimated expenditure of $204,826.
• Purchase of an Envirosight RovverX CCTV pipeline inspection basic system for $127,315 to retrofit one RS Tech Van, which was purchased April 2016, to Haaker Equipment Co. of Phoenix. The wastewater system requires jet cleaning of the main line followed by video inspections using a specialized CCTV equipment system.
• Purchase of 13 mobile radios for $99,402 from Motorola Solutions of Tempe.
• Purchase of paint, painting supplies and paint services for an estimated $80,000 annually from LG Paint Store and MC Custom Painting, both of Yuma.
• A one-year contract for plumbing services or an estimated $75,000 annually to AA Action Plumbing of Yuma.
• Purchase brass fittings and miscellaneous supportive items for an estimated annual expenditure of $65,000 to Ferguson Waterworks of Yuma.
The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza. To view the complete agenda and read staff reports, go to yuma-az.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Meetings can also be viewed remotely with participation through Zoom. To speak at the public hearing or on any agenda item via Zoom, submit an email request to publiccomment@yumaaz.gov an hour before the meeting.
To view the meeting through Zoom, go to cityofyuma.zoom.us, click on “Calendar,” then select the meeting and click “Join.”